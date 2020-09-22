Lucas Co. Canine Care & Control sets up Snout & About day for Saturday
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is hosting its third Snout & About event of 2020 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The event allows non-volunteers to take dogs from the center on day trip adventures into the community. Dogs can be picked up from the shelter at 410 S. Erie St. A SignUpGenius.com will allow for scheduling pick-up times.
Dogs should be returning between 3-4:30 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to participate and there is no cost to take a dog on a field trip. Participants must provide photo identification and have a genuine love for dogs.
