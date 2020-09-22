Homeowners can apply for millions of dollars to clean up lead hazards

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is getting a $5.7 million in federal aid to help clean up lead paint in old homes. The money will be used to mitigate exposure to lead-based paint and other health and safety hazards to children and families in the Toledo community.

The funds will be distributed on a grant basis by the city of Toledo Department of Neighborhoods. Homeowners can qualify for $16,000 and rental units can qualify for $14,000.

To apply, visit their website.

