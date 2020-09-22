Advertisement

Homeowners can apply for millions of dollars to clean up lead hazards

The City of Toledo is getting a $5.7 million in federal aid to help clean up lead paint in old homes.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo is getting a $5.7 million in federal aid to help clean up lead paint in old homes. The money will be used to mitigate exposure to lead-based paint and other health and safety hazards to children and families in the Toledo community.

The funds will be distributed on a grant basis by the city of Toledo Department of Neighborhoods. Homeowners can qualify for $16,000 and rental units can qualify for $14,000.

To apply, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Terror threat foiled in Wood County

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Police say the couple from Virginia threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is trying to raise $200,000 in their virtual H2Oh fundraiser, and there are plenty of incentives to help out.

News

Toledo Humane Society hosts biggest fundraiser of the year this week

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Pawvillion is going virtual, and the goal is to raise at least $120,000

News

Traffic Diet: Maumee street going from four lanes down to two + a turn lane

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Levi and Lilac's Whiskey Room puts its unused space to use with a brand new coffee pub.

Latest News

News

- Lead Paint Grant Helps Homeowners In Toledo Clean Up Properties

Updated: 1 hour ago
$5.7 million dollars is now available to remediate lead paint hazards in the city of Toledo.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes looking to raise $200,000 during biggest annual fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
H2Oh has gone virtual this year, but participants can still try their luck at a grand prize ride on a giant freighter or $10,000

News

Pawvillion goes virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
The shelter is seeing a spike in serious medical cases coming in right now

News

New Ohio coronavirus demographics dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. DeWine unveiled a new demographics dashboard that will help track inequities in the virus.

News

Primary ballot arrives 6 months late for Sylvania voter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Primary ballot arrives 6 months late for Sylvania voter

News

Springfield Schools move to hybrid model

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Springfield Board of Education unanimously supported Superintendent Matt Geha’s recommendation to transition to it’s Hybrid Learning Model.