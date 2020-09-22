National Museum of the Great Lakes looking to raise $200,000 during biggest annual fundraiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Have you ever dreamed of sailing the Great Lakes onboard a giant freighter? Well, you have a shot at doing just that and helping a local treasure at the same time.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year this Saturday, September 26. Of course, as with most events right now, H2Oh has gone virtual. The event will feature all kinds of amazing auction items -- like a ride onboard the boat that delivers mail to sailors on the Great Lakes -- plus the Luck of the Lakes raffle where you can win a freighter ride or $10,000.

“We have a phenomenal list of Great Lakes memorabilia and once in a lifetime experiences you can bid on,” explains Kate Fineske, Director of Communications and Development at the museum. “Everything is themed around the Great Lakes.”

The goal is to raise more than $200,000. Our own Lissa Guyton will host the event and registration is free and easy. You can learn more on their website.

