Ohio unveils coronavirus demographic tool to track COVID-19 by race

Ohio coronavirus race dashboard
Ohio coronavirus race dashboard
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a new tool on the state’s coronavirus website, aimed at breaking down case data by race or ethnicity, as well as breaking it down by age/county and comparing it to the overall Ohio population.

The Case Demographics Dashboard, which was a recommendation by the COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce, will help better track health inequities and disparities. It will also help put critical decisions into context for policymakers.

The data isn’t perfect, as many times doctors or nurses don’t record the patient’s race for a test. 28% of Lucas County tests lacked specific racial data.

Hospitalization data appears to be a little more accurate. While black people make up 22% of the county’s population, they made up 43% of hospitalizations. However, deaths were only slightly higher, making up 24% of all deaths. In comparison, white people make up 76% of Lucas County’s population, and accounted for 74% of its deaths.

