Primary ballot arrives 6 months late for Sylvania voter

(WSAZ)
By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the presidential election right around the corner, Ohioans have already requested nearly 1.8 million absentee ballots. That according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

But with so many worried about mail-in voting 13abc has a look at a worst-case scenario that happened during the spring primary election - here in Northwest Ohio.

On September 12th Sylvania’s Lynne Marshall got a ballot in her mailbox.

“At first I was confused because I thought they weren’t going to be sending these out yet. I thought it was going to be for this general election. And then I opened it and I’m looking and looking,” said Marshall.

Marshall works with the League of Women voters where she coordinates voter registrations. Voting matters to her, she says she’s voted in every election since college. Marshall did not vote in the March primary because her primary ballot didn’t arrive in time. She could have voted provisionally on election day.

“Well then I was sick that day so I didn’t go down. I didn’t vote in the primary,” said Marshall.

What she soon realized on September 12th after looking closely was strange.

“There’s my primary ballot, in the mailbox,” said Marshall.

Nearly 6 months after the end of the election, Marshall received her primary ballot. She tracked it in March after she requested it.

“I checked online and they said they had processed it, online it said April 6th,” said Marshall.

The postmark is there, it clearly says April 6th but didn’t arrive to her until September. Every county Board of Election has a drop box for ballots and application but that would not have helped Marshall here. Even if you submit a ballot application through a drop box, it’s always returned to you in the mail. That’s why it’s recommended people fill out their applications now and not wait until the last minute because this case shows what can happen.

“I was mad. That was it. I was just mad about it,” said Marshall.

If for some reason you don’t get your absentee ballot, you can still vote. You’ll cast a provisional ballot at your polling place on election day, November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

