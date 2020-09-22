Advertisement

Semi overturns in Toledo, closes interstate ramp for nearly five hours overnight

Overturned truck closes interstate in Toledo.
Overturned truck closes interstate in Toledo.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A semi truck rolled over on an interstate in Toledo late Monday, closing the roadway for more nearly five hours overnight.

The truck rolled over on the entrance ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South just before midnight, spilling its contents of bottled water on the roadway.

According to Toledo Police on the scene, a driver of another vehicle allegedly cut off the truck and kept driving after the accident.

The occupants of the truck were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was opened again at approximately 4:52 a.m.

