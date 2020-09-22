Advertisement

Springfield Schools move to hybrid model

Springfield Local Schools rolls out plan for Fall.
Springfield Local Schools rolls out plan for Fall.(WTVG)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Board of Education unanimously supported Superintendent Matt Geha’s recommendation to transition to it’s Hybrid Learning Model.

Most students with last names A-L will return on Tuesday, September 29. They will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays going forward. Students with last names starting M-Z return first on Wednesday, September 30. They will attend on Wednesdays and Fridays.

There are no in-person Monday classes in the model.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Primary ballot arrives 6 months late for Sylvania voter

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Primary ballot arrives 6 months late for Sylvania voter

Your Vote

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Ohio unveils coronavirus demographic tool to track COVID-19 by race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
The Case Demographics Dashboard, which was a recommendation by the COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce, will help better track health inequities and disparities. It will also help put critical decisions into context for policymakers.

News

President Trump's full speech at Toledo Express Airport - Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Trump held a Great American Comeback event at Toledo Express Airport on September 21, 2020.

Latest News

News

Lucas Co. Canine Care & Control sets up Snout & About day for Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Dogs can be picked up from the shelter at 410 S. Erie St.

News

Toledo man found guilty of raping developmentally disabled woman

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Anthony Hodges will be sentenced Oct. 1.

News

UT suspends search for new president, extends Postel’s contract

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Postel will remain as interim president until at least the end of 2022.

News

Semi overturns in Toledo, closes interstate ramp for nearly five hours overnight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The truck rolled over on the entrance ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South just before midnight.

News

UT planning virtual commencement for fall graduates

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The university is taking into consideration the feedback it received from graduates following the spring commencement.

News

Swanton council appointing new member to fill vacant spot

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The vacancy is from the unexpected death of Councilman Paul Dzyak.