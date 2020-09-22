Springfield Schools move to hybrid model

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Board of Education unanimously supported Superintendent Matt Geha’s recommendation to transition to it’s Hybrid Learning Model.

Most students with last names A-L will return on Tuesday, September 29. They will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays going forward. Students with last names starting M-Z return first on Wednesday, September 30. They will attend on Wednesdays and Fridays.

There are no in-person Monday classes in the model.

