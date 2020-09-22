Advertisement

Swanton council appointing new member to fill vacant spot

Village of Swanton
Village of Swanton(Village of Swanton)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The unexpected passing of a Swanton councilman has opened up a seat on the Village Council.

Councilman Paul Dzyak died September 18. His seat will be filled by Council appointment and will serve the remainder of his term, until Dec. 31, 2021.

Any Swanton resident who is a registered voter, willing to serve, and interested in being considered for appointment to the open seat should send a letter of interest to: Attn Mrs. Rosanna Hoelzle, 219 Chestnut St., Swanton, 43558, or email admin@villageofswantonohio.us.

Letters and qualifications will be received until 1 p.m. Oct. 9.

Anyone with questions should contact the Village Administrator at 419-826-9515.

