Toledo Humane Society hosts biggest fundraiser of the year this week

The Pawvillion is going virtual, and the goal is to raise at least $120,000
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Later this week, the Toledo Humane Society will host its largest fundraiser of the year. Because of the pandemic, The Pawvillion will be virtual. The money raised is used to help care for the animals, and there are a lot of serious medical cases at the shelter right now.

Investigators at THS respond to about two thousand calls of suspected cruelty and neglect every year. The shelter is seeing a spike in those cases this month, and that’s one of the reasons why every dollar raised through the event is so critical.

Dr. Debbie Johnson is the Director of Medical Services at the shelter.

“Every single dollar makes a difference. Our medical budget is the biggest part of our operating expenses. It is wonderful to work for an organization that supports that work, and goes the extra mile for these cases. While we have tough cases on a regular basis, we have been able to have so much success. and so many great outcomes. That is thanks to the generosity of our donors,” said Dr. Johnson.

13abc will be bringing you behind-the-scenes stories from the shelter throughout the day this Thursday. The event usually raises more than $120,000 for THS.

You can make a donation through 13abc.com.

