Toledo man found guilty of raping developmentally disabled woman

Anthony Hodges
Anthony Hodges(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been found guilty of rape after he changed his plea to no contest for a July 2019 incident.

Anthony Hodges will be sentenced on October 1.

He was accused of raping a developmentally disabled woman on July 14, 2019, while serving as her in-home care provider.

Hodges had originally entered a not guilty plea before changing it to no contest on Sept. 15.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

