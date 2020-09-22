Toledo man found guilty of raping developmentally disabled woman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been found guilty of rape after he changed his plea to no contest for a July 2019 incident.
Anthony Hodges will be sentenced on October 1.
He was accused of raping a developmentally disabled woman on July 14, 2019, while serving as her in-home care provider.
Hodges had originally entered a not guilty plea before changing it to no contest on Sept. 15.
