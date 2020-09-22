Advertisement

Two Anthony Wayne seniors earn National Merit status

18-year-old Cayden Smith and 17-year-old Sterling Ebel are semifinalists in the prestigious scholarship program.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - One finalist is special enough, but Anthony Wayne High School has two students who are semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship program. Cayden Smith, 18, and Sterling Ebel, 17, are both finalists for the prestigious academic award.

“Since we scored high enough on the qualifying test, the PSAT, we had the opportunity to be one of 16,000 semifinalists in the nation, and we can apply to be a finalist,” Ebel said.

This opens doors for these two high achievers. Smith would like to attend a military academy, and Ebel would like to attend a school like MIT.

The National Merit Scholarship Program began in 1955. It’s an annual competition for recognition and scholarships. Since it began, its recognized more than 3.3 million students and provided more than 430,000 scholarships worth $1.7 billion.

Smith shares this advice for students who want to use education as a tool to success: “I think its more important to be generally passionate about everything in your life, so a lot of role models that I have had have taught me to have discipline in every aspect of what you do.”

Smith Ebel will have to write an essay to qualify for the next round.

