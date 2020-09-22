UT planning virtual commencement for fall graduates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is taking its fall commencement online. The school announced the decision to plan for a virtual commencement, held December 6.

The school also canceled its in-person commencement for the spring, and plans of having those graduates participate in a fall in-person commencement were changed.

“I know that many of our students who graduated in the spring semester had hoped to participate in an in-person commencement ceremony this fall, however, due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, state and nation, we are unable to move forward with plans for an in-person event,” Karen S. Bjorkman, Ph.D., UT Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, said in an email.

Bjorkman also said the university is taking into consideration the feedback it received from graduates following the spring commencement.

“As we move forward with our planning for a virtual fall commencement, our goal is to improve upon the spring ceremony in order to provide our graduates with a meaningful experience that addresses many of their concerns,” she wrote.

The university is still finalizing plans for the commencement. Additional information and updates will be shared at utoledo.edu/commencement.

