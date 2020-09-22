Advertisement

UT planning virtual commencement for fall graduates

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is taking its fall commencement online. The school announced the decision to plan for a virtual commencement, held December 6.

The school also canceled its in-person commencement for the spring, and plans of having those graduates participate in a fall in-person commencement were changed.

“I know that many of our students who graduated in the spring semester had hoped to participate in an in-person commencement ceremony this fall, however, due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, state and nation, we are unable to move forward with plans for an in-person event,” Karen S. Bjorkman, Ph.D., UT Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, said in an email.

Bjorkman also said the university is taking into consideration the feedback it received from graduates following the spring commencement.

“As we move forward with our planning for a virtual fall commencement, our goal is to improve upon the spring ceremony in order to provide our graduates with a meaningful experience that addresses many of their concerns,” she wrote.

The university is still finalizing plans for the commencement. Additional information and updates will be shared at utoledo.edu/commencement.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Semi overturns in Toledo, closes interstate ramp for nearly five hours overnight

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The truck rolled over on the entrance ramp to I-280 South from I-75 South just before midnight.

News

Swanton council appointing new member to fill vacant spot

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The vacancy is from the unexpected death of Councilman Paul Dzyak.

News

Get on your bikes and ride: Free ToleGO bike rides today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kayla Molander
ToleGO is giving free 30-minute rides Tuesday to anyone who wants one.

News

Free ToleGO bike rides today

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Camp Fire Sandusky Co. raising donated items for hurricane relief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The drive will last until Sept. 25.

News

Crowds gathered outside Trump rally

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Woman arrested for allegedly destroying Braylen Noble memorial

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Elaine Bowersox is accused of damaging items at the site and throwing items around.

News

Public health officials concerned by mask policy at rally

Updated: 15 hours ago
While masks and hand sanitizer are available at President Trump's rally at Toledo Express, they are not required and local public health officials are concerned it could cause a spike in coronavirus cases.

News

President Trump campaign rally comes to Toledo - 6 PM

Updated: 15 hours ago
President Trump's re-election campaign came to Toledo Monday night and thousands flocked to Toledo Express Airport for the event.

News

Solheim Cup 2021 at Inverness

Updated: 15 hours ago
It is also expected to generate $32 million for the local economy in jut a matter of days