UT suspends search for new president, extends Postel’s contract

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo has suspended its search for a new president and will keep its interim president in place until at least the end of 2022.

The UT board voted Monday to extend Dr. Gregory Postel’s contract. He took over as interim president July 6 after former UT president Sharon Gaber departed for the chancellor’s position at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

Postel’s annual salary is $500,000. The board has the option to give him an incentive bonus not to exceed 20 percent of his compensation.

The board can also extend Postel’s contract up to six months if the search for a permanent president takes longer than expected.

