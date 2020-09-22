Advertisement

Woman arrested for allegedly destroying Braylen Noble memorial

Elaine Bowersox was released on her own recognizance
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman is arrested for allegedly destroying the memorial to 3-year-old Braylen Noble. The little boy went missing from is home at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments and was found six days later in a swimming pool.

According to court documents, Elaine Bowersox is accused of damaging items at the site and throwing items around. She’s charged with menacing and disorderly conduct.

She was released from jail on Monday on her own recognizance.

