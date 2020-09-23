Advertisement

5/3 Field hosts first live concert at the ballpark

Local band Oliver Hazard is performing
By Christina Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday, marks a big moment for the Mud Hens stadium, for the first time ever a concert will be held inside the ballpark.

Local indie-folk band, Oliver Hazard, is performing on the field. It’s the group’s first in-person performance since March. The band was in talked with the Mud Hens to perform during 2020 but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since the space is outdoors, the Mud Hens decided to test out a new way to enjoy a concert.

Around 700 fans will be watching and a spokesperson for the Mud Hens says everyone will be practicing social distancing. Ticketholders will be spread out in pods in the outfield or in seats away from others along the first base line. There will be no crowds dancing together, instead you will enjoy the show with your small group.

“We have a large outdoor space and we can keep people distanced from each other in a safe environment and bring the live concert experience to a big venue downtown,” says Mike Keedy, the Director of Events for the Toledo Mud Hens.

"I’m obviously excited especially to be the first concert to be at 5/3rd field, says Griffin McCulloch of Oliver Hazard.

At last check, there were still a few tickets available. If you want to go, tickets are $15 dollars a piece. You can purchase through the Mud Hens website.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UT athletics hosts virtual 50/50 raffle

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A fall, ( so far) without sports has lead the University of Toledo Rockets Athletic Department to get creative! Raising funds online, while at the same time giving back to its biggest fans.

News

Full length interview with Sylvania Schools superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Full length interview with Sylvania Schools superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley.

News

Haunted Hydro, other attractions planning to operate this Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The Ohio Department of Health’s orders surrounding the season include guidelines for haunted events and attractions amid the pandemic.

News

TPD conducts “Operation Clear Track” rail safety program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
The program aims to educate drivers and pedestrians on the dangers of swerving around crossing gates and trespassing on the tracks.

Latest News

News

Vandals violate urban garden at Tatum Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Vandals ripped up trees and shrubs from the roots at Tatum Park recently.Sonia Flunder- McNair is the founder of Urban Wholistics. She uses the garden to teach inner city children about gardening.

News

TPD conducts “Operation Clear Track” rail safety program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The program aims to educate drivers and pedestrians on the dangers of swerving around crossing gates and trespassing on the tracks.

News

Local animals are part of an effort to help grieving children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
They’re featured in a book about a miniature horse that helps a young boy cope with the loss of someone special.

News

- clipped version

Updated: 3 hours ago
landlords in the city of Toledo are frustrated because there are not enough contractors to do lead paint mitigation work on older homes.

News

Patriot and Rowan's Journey Through Grief

Updated: 3 hours ago
The book features a miniature horse that was not expected to survive

News

Momentum 2020: Art Scavenger Hunts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A mural by Louise Jones is part of the Art Scavenger Hunts for Momentum 2020.