5/3 Field hosts first live concert at the ballpark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday, marks a big moment for the Mud Hens stadium, for the first time ever a concert will be held inside the ballpark.

Local indie-folk band, Oliver Hazard, is performing on the field. It’s the group’s first in-person performance since March. The band was in talked with the Mud Hens to perform during 2020 but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since the space is outdoors, the Mud Hens decided to test out a new way to enjoy a concert.

Around 700 fans will be watching and a spokesperson for the Mud Hens says everyone will be practicing social distancing. Ticketholders will be spread out in pods in the outfield or in seats away from others along the first base line. There will be no crowds dancing together, instead you will enjoy the show with your small group.

“We have a large outdoor space and we can keep people distanced from each other in a safe environment and bring the live concert experience to a big venue downtown,” says Mike Keedy, the Director of Events for the Toledo Mud Hens.

"I’m obviously excited especially to be the first concert to be at 5/3rd field, says Griffin McCulloch of Oliver Hazard.

At last check, there were still a few tickets available. If you want to go, tickets are $15 dollars a piece. You can purchase through the Mud Hens website.

