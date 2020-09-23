Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD conducts “Operation Clear Track” rail safety program

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Dan Smith
The program aims to educate drivers and pedestrians on the dangers of swerving around crossing gates and trespassing on the tracks.

News

Vandals violate urban garden at Tatum Park.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Vandals ripped up trees and shrubs from the roots at Tatum Park recently.Sonia Flunder- McNair is the founder of Urban Wholistics. She uses the garden to teach inner city children about gardening.

News

TPD conducts “Operation Clear Track” rail safety program

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
The program aims to educate drivers and pedestrians on the dangers of swerving around crossing gates and trespassing on the tracks.

News

Local animals are part of an effort to help grieving children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
They’re featured in a book about a miniature horse that helps a young boy cope with the loss of someone special.

News

- clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
landlords in the city of Toledo are frustrated because there are not enough contractors to do lead paint mitigation work on older homes.

Latest News

News

Patriot and Rowan's Journey Through Grief

Updated: 1 hours ago
The book features a miniature horse that was not expected to survive

News

Momentum 2020: Art Scavenger Hunts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
A mural by Louise Jones is part of the Art Scavenger Hunts for Momentum 2020.

News

Search warrant released in Braylen Noble case

Updated: 2 hours ago
TPD have made public a search warrant executed in the case of the death of 3-year-old Braylen Noble.

News

Search warrant made public in Braylen Noble death investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Police searched the home of the three-year-old’s mother and grandmother as part of their investigation into his death.

News

“I was quick like Flash”: 7-year-old Monroe boy saves mom

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Thinking fast in a crisis, Wyatt Muslin’s heroic actions saved his mother from a medical emergency.

News

Ohio AG files suit to stop FirstEnergy, others from receiving payments from House Bill 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
The suit also seeks damages from the defendants, including former House Speaker Larry Householder