Advertisement

Events to register to vote, complete census this week

You can register to vote, and complete your 2020 census at these events.
Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dozens of people across Bell County honored her memory by registering to vote at a “voterpalooza” event Saturday.
Following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, dozens of people across Bell County honored her memory by registering to vote at a “voterpalooza” event Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 is a busy year, with a lot of things to keep track of like registering to vote, dealing with the Coronavirus and completing the 2020 census.

But there’s a way you can handle all of it in one place. The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers are holding daily events this week to get you ready for the rest of 2020, with voter registration and a chance to complete your census. The deadline for registering to vote is September 30, and you have until October 5 to complete the 2020 census. Also happening at these events are presentations for being prepared for a disaster and distribution of Coronavirus and disaster prep kits, as September is National Preparedness Month.

These events are happening every day through the end of the week, 4 to 6 PM at LMHA facilities in Toledo. Included at each event will be food served by TBS partner Off the Rails Food Trolley, online voter registration for the 2020 election, coronavirus /disaster preparedness kits, and an opportunity for residents to fill out census forms.

The remaining events for this week will happen from 4-6 PM at the following locations:

  • Wednesday, Sept 23 - Port Lawrence Homes Toledo
  • Thursday, Sept 24 - Birmingham Terrace 2100 Consaul, Toledo
  • Friday, Sept 25 - Weiler Homes 601 Fassett, Toledo

Community partners for these events include LMHA, Paramount Advantage, Pathway 4 Successful Leadership, and Off The Rails Food Trolley.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Giving back with the United Way’s Ways of Caring

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The United Way of Hancock County is in the midst of its: "Days of Caring", a week filled with volunteer opportunities across the Findlay area.

News

A dining element returns to Downtown Sylvania

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Element 112 in Sylvania reopens to indoor dining.

News

Terror threat foiled in Wood County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say the couple from Virginia threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is trying to raise $200,000 in their virtual H2Oh fundraiser, and there are plenty of incentives to help out.

Latest News

News

Toledo Humane Society hosts biggest fundraiser of the year this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Pawvillion is going virtual, and the goal is to raise at least $120,000

News

Homeowners can apply for millions of dollars to clean up lead hazards

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The City of Toledo is getting a $5.7 million dollars in federal aid to help clean up lead paint in old homes.

News

Traffic Diet: Maumee street going from four lanes down to two + a turn lane

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Levi and Lilac's Whiskey Room puts its unused space to use with a brand new coffee pub.

News

- Lead Paint Grant Helps Homeowners In Toledo Clean Up Properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
$5.7 million dollars is now available to remediate lead paint hazards in the city of Toledo.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes looking to raise $200,000 during biggest annual fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
H2Oh has gone virtual this year, but participants can still try their luck at a grand prize ride on a giant freighter or $10,000

News

Pawvillion goes virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
The shelter is seeing a spike in serious medical cases coming in right now