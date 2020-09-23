Events to register to vote, complete census this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2020 is a busy year, with a lot of things to keep track of like registering to vote, dealing with the Coronavirus and completing the 2020 census.

But there’s a way you can handle all of it in one place. The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers are holding daily events this week to get you ready for the rest of 2020, with voter registration and a chance to complete your census. The deadline for registering to vote is September 30, and you have until October 5 to complete the 2020 census. Also happening at these events are presentations for being prepared for a disaster and distribution of Coronavirus and disaster prep kits, as September is National Preparedness Month.

These events are happening every day through the end of the week, 4 to 6 PM at LMHA facilities in Toledo. Included at each event will be food served by TBS partner Off the Rails Food Trolley, online voter registration for the 2020 election, coronavirus /disaster preparedness kits, and an opportunity for residents to fill out census forms.

The remaining events for this week will happen from 4-6 PM at the following locations:

Wednesday, Sept 23 - Port Lawrence Homes Toledo

Thursday, Sept 24 - Birmingham Terrace 2100 Consaul, Toledo

Friday, Sept 25 - Weiler Homes 601 Fassett, Toledo

Community partners for these events include LMHA, Paramount Advantage, Pathway 4 Successful Leadership, and Off The Rails Food Trolley.

