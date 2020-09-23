Haunted Hydro, other attractions planning to operate this Halloween

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A local haunt is gearing up for its 31st year while keeping safety in mind.

“Crazy Bob” Turner is the owner of the Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park in Fremont.

He says this year’s theme is “The Curse of the Cure”

The Haunted Hydro posted guidelines for its victims this year, including limited capacity and timed ticketing, which includes a virtual line so people can wait in their cars.

Employees and patrons are required to wear a face-covering this year, and hand sanitization and wash stations are located throughout the property.

The crew at the Hydro will have nightly temperature screenings, and patrons will need to fill out a COVID-19 form for screening before entering the event.

The dark attraction park released a COVID-19 safety statement prior to their opening weekend. (WTVG)

Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, released Halloween guidance, urging all Ohioans to use caution and plan ahead for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is leaving decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities up to local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians while recommending that everyone follow current state public health orders and rules/regulations established by in the local community.

For operators of events and attractions, the state recommended following all other guidelines for consumer and retails businesses and services, along with some additional notes.

Operators are asked not to allow groups to intermingle and reduce capacity to allow for 6-foot social distancing between groups as well as employees/volunteers at all times.

In addition, pre-selling tickets to ensure capacities are limited was encouraged, while considering the elimination of common seating areas or play areas where children and others might congregate.

Any outdoor seating is also encouraged to be spaced 6-feet apart, and owners are asked to notify their local health departments immediately if they learn that someone with COVID-19 has visited their attraction.

You can read the full list of recommendations here.

