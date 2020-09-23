Advertisement

Local animals are part of an effort to help grieving children

They’re featured in a book about a miniature horse that helps a young boy cope with the loss of someone special
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s difficult to talk with children about death and grief. That’s why a local woman decided to use her Swanton farm as the backdrop for a book that will help kids heal. It’s called Patriot and Rowan’s Journey Through Grief.

Rowan is a fictional character, but all the animals are real and live at Amanda Held’s farm. Many of those animals have life stories with a difficult beginning. In fact, Patriot is a miniature horse born with dwarfism. He was not expected to survive.

Amanda has seen her animals work their magic for years. She also runs a program that uses horses to help veterans heal from things like addiction and PTSD.

“We joke all the time in seriousness, that this land found us. We are here for a reason, and we believe the reason is to have an impact on humanity. We feel this book brings us another step closer to our goal of changing people’s lives,” said Held.

Kristen Woods is a Perrysburg illustrator who brought the story to life in pictures.

“This farm and the animals here are magic. Being part of this project has been special because it is very meaningful. Growing up I wasn’t around horses or animals much. Amanda introduced me to how special they are, and how they can help bring things out about yourself you didn’t even realize. They truly can help you heal,” says Woods.

The hope is to send the book to print in a few weeks. But Amanda needs to raise money to make that happen. The goal is to raise $50,000. That money will cover publishing costs, as well as help give free copies to kids who can’t afford it.

If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.

