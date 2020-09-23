Man shot during robbery in East Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in the leg after he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in east Toledo.

The victim was walking in an alley in the 600 block of Plymouth around 9:45 p.m. when he was approached by a Black male in all black clothing. The suspect told the victim to “empty your pockets.”

The victim told Toledo Police he feared for himself and grabbed at the firearm. The suspect then shot the victim in the leg.

There are no suspects as the investigation is ongoing.

