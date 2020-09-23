TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New artwork is popping up all across Toledo. There’s also a way for you to track it all down.

HINT: If you’re seeing spots, you’re on the right track.

These dots denote different stops on the Momentum 2020 Art Scavenger Hunts. (Tony Geftos)

Dots on buildings mark the locations where you can discover art. Each dot is color-coded. Each color is for a specific scavenger hunt. They’re all on display for Momentum 2020, which has shifted gears to a physically distant self-guided tour of discoverable art and virtual performances online to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

“I think out of these types of challenges comes innovation, and so we had to think very differently about how we were going to allow people to sort of come together to find all of these different elements, and the scavenger hunts and these virtual experiences, as well as all the discoverable, seem like a great way to go.”

Louise Jones is painting a mural on the ProMedica building facing Promenade Park. (Tony Geftos)

Artist Louise Jones, 32, out of Detroit, is creating a mural on the backside of the ProMedica building, facing Promenade park. She was hired for the project by The Arts Commission specifically for Momentum 2020.

“I love it. I think it’s really great," Jones said about the connect-the-dots street map method of discovering art. "I mean, it’s a good way to social distance and also activate the city and get to see your friends from afar and see some new art, so I love it.”

Jones added this will be the first mural she has created since the start of the pandemic. It will be a permanent addition to the landscape of Toledo, showcasing native flowers from the region.

You can download a digital or printable map at momentumtoledo.org or stop into Market on the Green at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute, 1806 Madison Ave., Toledo, OH for a physical map. Visit at least five locations so you can enter a raffle either online or by dropping off your submission at Market on the Green. Hashtag your social media posts #MyVibrantToledo to qualify online.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.