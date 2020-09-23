Advertisement

Momentum 2020: Art Scavenger Hunts

Find art that’s new to you, including some pieces still being created
You can pick up a map inside Market on the Green or download a digital one at momentumtoledo.org.
You can pick up a map inside Market on the Green or download a digital one at momentumtoledo.org.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New artwork is popping up all across Toledo. There’s also a way for you to track it all down.

HINT: If you’re seeing spots, you’re on the right track.

These dots denote different stops on the Momentum 2020 Art Scavenger Hunts.
These dots denote different stops on the Momentum 2020 Art Scavenger Hunts.

Dots on buildings mark the locations where you can discover art. Each dot is color-coded. Each color is for a specific scavenger hunt. They’re all on display for Momentum 2020, which has shifted gears to a physically distant self-guided tour of discoverable art and virtual performances online to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

Louise Jones is painting a mural on the ProMedica building facing Promenade Park.
Louise Jones is painting a mural on the ProMedica building facing Promenade Park.

Artist Louise Jones, 32, out of Detroit, is creating a mural on the backside of the ProMedica building, facing Promenade park. She was hired for the project by The Arts Commission specifically for Momentum 2020.

“I love it. I think it’s really great," Jones said about the connect-the-dots street map method of discovering art. "I mean, it’s a good way to social distance and also activate the city and get to see your friends from afar and see some new art, so I love it.”

Jones added this will be the first mural she has created since the start of the pandemic. It will be a permanent addition to the landscape of Toledo, showcasing native flowers from the region.

You can download a digital or printable map at momentumtoledo.org or stop into Market on the Green at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute, 1806 Madison Ave., Toledo, OH for a physical map. Visit at least five locations so you can enter a raffle either online or by dropping off your submission at Market on the Green. Hashtag your social media posts #MyVibrantToledo to qualify online.

