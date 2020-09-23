Momentum 2020: Art Scavenger Hunts
Find art that’s new to you, including some pieces still being created
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - New artwork is popping up all across Toledo. There’s also a way for you to track it all down.
HINT: If you’re seeing spots, you’re on the right track.
Dots on buildings mark the locations where you can discover art. Each dot is color-coded. Each color is for a specific scavenger hunt. They’re all on display for Momentum 2020, which has shifted gears to a physically distant self-guided tour of discoverable art and virtual performances online to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
Artist Louise Jones, 32, out of Detroit, is creating a mural on the backside of the ProMedica building, facing Promenade park. She was hired for the project by The Arts Commission specifically for Momentum 2020.
“I love it. I think it’s really great," Jones said about the connect-the-dots street map method of discovering art. "I mean, it’s a good way to social distance and also activate the city and get to see your friends from afar and see some new art, so I love it.”
Jones added this will be the first mural she has created since the start of the pandemic. It will be a permanent addition to the landscape of Toledo, showcasing native flowers from the region.
You can download a digital or printable map at momentumtoledo.org or stop into Market on the Green at the ProMedica Ebeid Institute, 1806 Madison Ave., Toledo, OH for a physical map. Visit at least five locations so you can enter a raffle either online or by dropping off your submission at Market on the Green. Hashtag your social media posts #MyVibrantToledo to qualify online.
