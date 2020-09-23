Advertisement

Ohio AG files suit to stop FirstEnergy, others from receiving payments from House Bill 6

The suit also seeks damages from the defendants, including former House Speaker Larry Householder
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a civil suit to stop payments from taxpayers going to certain businesses as a result of the scandal surrounding House Bill 6. Yost announced the suit in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The suit, filed against FirstEnergy (and subsidiaries), Energy Harbor, former Speaker of the House Larry Householder, and several organizations and entities associated with Householder. Those groups include Generation Now, the fund that Householder allegedly used to accept millions in bribes from the energy companies in support of the bill.

The attorney general is asking the court to issue orders that would, among other things, stop any business or entity named in the suit from receiving funds collected in utility surcharges as part of House Bill 6. The suit also seeks to bar any named entity, most notably Householder, from holding public office or from serving on any political campaign, Political Action Committee, or in any government position or board, and would bar them from any lobbying activities for eight years. Finally, the suit seeks compensatory, punitive and treble damages from the defendants.

In July, Householder and four others were arrested and charged with racketeering in connection to their role in the passage of House Bill 6. Householder is accused of accepting bribes in the form of millions of dollars in contributions to a 501(c)(4) organization, sometimes referred to as a dark money fund, to support the bill in the Ohio General Assembly and to squash legislation that opposed it.

House Bill 6 is a FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill for Ohio’s two nuclear power plants, including Davis-Besse. It adds a new fee to all electricity bills and directs more than $150 million annually for the next six years to the plants. Lawmakers in Ohio are now debating whether to repeal the law in light of the allegations against Householder.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Perrysburg announces trick-or-treat will happen as planned

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The city is encouraging additional safety to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

Toledo Zoo Halloween events coming up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Little Boo at the Zoo and Pumpkin Path are coming up in October.

News

State Lawmakers Meet to Look at House Bill 6: Should it Stay in Place or be Tossed Out?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
A specially created Ohio House committee will meet today to hear testimony about House Bill. The session is aimed at helping lawmakers make a decision about whether the controversial legistlation should remain in place or be tossed out.

Crime

Man shot during robbery in East Toledo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man was shot in his leg after grabbing for the firearm.

Latest News

News

Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, NHA, and Lucas Co. Health Dept all providing free COVID testing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
As of this coming Friday rite aid will have 300 stores throughout the country with free covid testing including ones in Toledo, Holland, and Defiance.

News

Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all providing free COVID-19 testing. So is NHA and Lucas County.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all providing free COVID-19 testing. So is NHA and Lucas County.

News

Events to register to vote, complete census this week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
You can register to vote, and complete your 2020 census at these events.

News

Giving back with the United Way’s Days of Caring

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The United Way of Hancock County is in the midst of its: "Days of Caring", a week filled with volunteer opportunities across the Findlay area.

News

A dining element returns to Downtown Sylvania

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Element 112 in Sylvania reopens to indoor dining.

News

Terror threat foiled in Wood County

Updated: 20 hours ago
Police say the couple from Virginia threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.