Perrysburg announces trick-or-treat will happen as planned

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Perrysburg will continue with Halloween and trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. on October 31.

In an announcement Wednesday, the city said it strongly encourages participants to take extra safety precautions. In addition to following pedestrian safety tips, avoiding dark houses, and inspecting treats before eating, the city is also encouraging the following:

• Wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing;

• Wiping down candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes upon arrival at home;

• Refraining from having children select their own treats from a bowl/common container or set up a hand-sanitizing station. Consider placing treats on porch steps or a table in the driveway with a sign asking children to take only one. Or use other creative ways to distribute treats, such as using a candy “slide” made of PVC pipe, or hanging treats from a wall or fence;

• Avoiding homemade treats made by strangers.

The city also said the information is subject to change. Visit the city’s website here for any additional information.

