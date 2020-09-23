Advertisement

Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, NHA, and Lucas Co. Health Dept all providing free Covid testing

There are multiple locations in and around the Toledo area
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As of this coming Friday rite aid will have 300 stores throughout the country with free covid testing including ones in Toledo, Holland, and Defiance.

Chris Altman, Rite Aid’s Clinical Programs Manager said, “You come through the same rite aid pharmacy drive through you would if you were picking up a prescription. You’d be greeted by an associate who walks you through the testing process. It’s not the long, skinny swab goes all the way to the back of your nose. It’s a smaller swab half way up your nose. We collect the sample and ship it off to a lab for results to be delivered back to you.”

Results come back in two to seven days.

Walgreens also offers free testing at its Reynolds Road and Dorr Street location. CVS pharmacies will provide the same free covid testing at locations in Toledo at 2104 South Byrne road and also at:

212 East Wooster Street, Bowling Green, OH 43402

600 East State Street, Fremont, OH 43420

443 Tiffin Avenue, Findlay, OH 45840

People also have the option for free testing on each of the next four Saturdays. The neighborhood health association partnered with the Lucas County Health Department to make it happen.

“The main mission is to expand the testing opportunities to allow more people to gain access to the testing. We understand it is difficult for some people to get into the testing sites during the week and adding these pop up sites during the weekend we hope will increase the availability of these tests,” Shane Douglas, Neighborhood Health Association’s Chief Compliance Officer said.

The free testing locations are:

  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 26 at Friendship Park, 2930 131st St.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 3 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy for Boys/ Smith Park, 1300 Forest Ave. The COVID-19 testing site will be in the adjacent Smith Park parking lot, with access to the site on Fernwood Avenue.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 10 at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr. The COVID-19 testing site will be in the same parking lot, with access from McTigue.
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 17 at The Believe Center Inc., 1 Aurora L Gonzalez Dr.

