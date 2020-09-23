Advertisement

Search warrant made public in Braylen Noble death investigation

Police searched the home of the three-year-old’s mother and grandmother as part of their investigation into his death.
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The investigation into the death of three-year-old Braylen Noble is still ongoing, but today the Toledo Police Department made public a search warrant executed at the home of his mother and grandmother. Braylen went missing September 4th from his home located at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments and was found days later in the swimming pool.

According to the filing, on September 4th detectives searched the apartment occupied by Braylen’s mother Dajnae Cox and his grandmother Bobbie Johnson. Police searched everything on the property including a black 2012 Jeep Liberty registered to the grandmother.

Detectives confiscated a cigarette butt and a chair on the balcony, an Amazon tablet found on the entertainment center in the living room, a Samsung tablet located on the stereo in the living room, as well as six cell phones, a claw hammer, and a box of Glad Force Flex trash bags.

The warrant also lists some of the facts of the case, including information that Cox said Braylen had been missing for approximately 30 minutes before she called police, that she lived in the apartment with her mother, and that her mother had been with Braylen the last time she saw the toddler. According to the warrant, Cox told detectives when she came back in the apartment from her balcony, her mother told her that (Braylen) went into his bedroom and shut the door. She told police she went into her son’s room but he was not there. They told investigators they looked outside the apartment and in the pool and creek.

Police began the search for Braylen on Friday, September 4th, searching the complex -- including the pool -- and the surrounding area over the course of the weekend. Braylen’s body was eventually located in the pool. Preliminary autopsy findings stated that there were no signs of gross trauma or anatomic cause of death and that further investigation would be required to determine how Braylen died. A full autopsy report has not yet been released.

Toledo police detectives are not commenting on the case. Investigators say when there’s new information, they’ll release it. 13abc reached out to Cox and Johnson for comment, but they have not yet returned those calls.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story erroneously called it a “homicide investigation." That error has been corrected.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

