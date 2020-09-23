Advertisement

September 23rd Weather Forecast

Warm & Sunny For Now
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will be around 80 degrees. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s. There is a slim chance of rain on Sunday. The best chance of rain arrives on Tuesday with a strong cold front. Highs will drop into the middle 60s by next Tuesday, and may stay in the 50s later next week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

September 23rd Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Forecast

9/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
9/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/22/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
9/22/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/22/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
9/22/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

September 22nd Weather Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

September 22nd Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Warmer & Sunny

Forecast

September 22nd Weather Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:32 AM EDT

Forecast

9/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT
9/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/21/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Jay Berschback
9/21/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

9/21/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
9/21/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast