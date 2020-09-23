September 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be warmer today with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will be around 80 degrees. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the low to middle 80s. There is a slim chance of rain on Sunday. The best chance of rain arrives on Tuesday with a strong cold front. Highs will drop into the middle 60s by next Tuesday, and may stay in the 50s later next week.

