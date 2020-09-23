State Lawmakers Meet to Look at House Bill 6: Should it Stay in Place or be Tossed Out?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A specially created committee in the state House put together to look at HB-6 is meeting today for the third time.

The committee is slated to hear about two other bills seeking to repeal and replace it. House Bill 6 has been at the center of debate ever since it was revealed that some political mal-feasance could have been at play in getting it pushed through. Five Ohio lawmakers, including House Speaker Larry Householder, are facing federal bribery charges in connection with the legislation. Now, lawmakers will hear testimony as a plea is made to replace the bill with house bill 738 or 746, Under House Bill 6, the state would subsidize some nuclear power plants giving them about $150 million a year from 2021 through 2017. That subsidy would be raised by charging customers. Critics of this plan say it leaves other energy companies out of the mix and usurps voters' right to vote on the matter.

Today at 1 p.m. Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to host a zoom meeting to discuss some developments with HB-6.

