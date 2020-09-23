Advertisement

State Lawmakers Meet to Look at House Bill 6: Should it Stay in Place or be Tossed Out?

By Erica Murphy
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

A specially created committee in the state House put together to look at HB-6 is meeting today for the third time.

The committee is slated to hear about two other bills seeking to repeal and replace it. House Bill 6 has been at the center of debate ever since it was revealed that some political mal-feasance could have been at play in getting it pushed through. Five Ohio lawmakers, including House Speaker Larry Householder, are facing federal bribery charges in connection with the legislation. Now, lawmakers will hear testimony as a plea is made to replace the bill with house bill 738 or 746, Under House Bill 6, the state would subsidize some nuclear power plants giving them about $150 million a year from 2021 through 2017. That subsidy would be raised by charging customers. Critics of this plan say it leaves other energy companies out of the mix and usurps voters' right to vote on the matter.

Today at 1 p.m. Attorney General Dave Yost is expected to host a zoom meeting to discuss some developments with HB-6.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man shot during robbery in East Toledo

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man was shot in his leg after grabbing for the firearm.

News

Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, NHA, and Lucas Co. Health Dept all providing free COVID testing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
As of this coming Friday rite aid will have 300 stores throughout the country with free covid testing including ones in Toledo, Holland, and Defiance.

News

Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all providing free COVID-19 testing. So is NHA and Lucas County.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all providing free COVID-19 testing. So is NHA and Lucas County.

News

Events to register to vote, complete census this week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
You can register to vote, and complete your 2020 census at these events.

Latest News

News

Giving back with the United Way’s Days of Caring

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The United Way of Hancock County is in the midst of its: "Days of Caring", a week filled with volunteer opportunities across the Findlay area.

News

A dining element returns to Downtown Sylvania

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Element 112 in Sylvania reopens to indoor dining.

News

Terror threat foiled in Wood County

Updated: 15 hours ago
Police say the couple from Virginia threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 16 hours ago
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is trying to raise $200,000 in their virtual H2Oh fundraiser, and there are plenty of incentives to help out.

News

Toledo Humane Society hosts biggest fundraiser of the year this week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
The Pawvillion is going virtual, and the goal is to raise at least $120,000

News

Homeowners can apply for millions of dollars to clean up lead hazards

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The City of Toledo is getting a $5.7 million dollars in federal aid to help clean up lead paint in old homes.