Toledo Zoo Halloween events coming up

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has two Halloween events coming up on its calendar. The Little Boo at the Zoo is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on October 15 and 16. Then on Oct. 17 and 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the zoo will host Pumpkin Path.

The events include trick-or-treating around the zoo, puppet shows, strolling magic, pumpkin carving demonstrations, and character appearances.

Tickets aren’t available yet. Check the Toledo Zoo website for ticket information and more details.

