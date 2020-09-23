Advertisement

Toledo Zoo Halloween events coming up

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo has two Halloween events coming up on its calendar. The Little Boo at the Zoo is scheduled from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on October 15 and 16. Then on Oct. 17 and 18, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the zoo will host Pumpkin Path.

The events include trick-or-treating around the zoo, puppet shows, strolling magic, pumpkin carving demonstrations, and character appearances.

Tickets aren’t available yet. Check the Toledo Zoo website for ticket information and more details.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Perrysburg announces trick-or-treat will happen as planned

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The city is encouraging additional safety to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

News

State Lawmakers Meet to Look at House Bill 6: Should it Stay in Place or be Tossed Out?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
A specially created Ohio House committee will meet today to hear testimony about House Bill. The session is aimed at helping lawmakers make a decision about whether the controversial legistlation should remain in place or be tossed out.

Crime

Man shot during robbery in East Toledo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The man was shot in his leg after grabbing for the firearm.

News

Rite Aid, CVS, Walgreens, NHA, and Lucas Co. Health Dept all providing free COVID testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
As of this coming Friday rite aid will have 300 stores throughout the country with free covid testing including ones in Toledo, Holland, and Defiance.

Latest News

News

Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all providing free COVID-19 testing. So is NHA and Lucas County.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens are all providing free COVID-19 testing. So is NHA and Lucas County.

News

Events to register to vote, complete census this week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
You can register to vote, and complete your 2020 census at these events.

News

Giving back with the United Way’s Days of Caring

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The United Way of Hancock County is in the midst of its: "Days of Caring", a week filled with volunteer opportunities across the Findlay area.

News

A dining element returns to Downtown Sylvania

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Element 112 in Sylvania reopens to indoor dining.

News

Terror threat foiled in Wood County

Updated: 17 hours ago
Police say the couple from Virginia threatened to blow up Lake High School, the airport, and local refineries.

News

National Museum of the Great Lakes fundraiser goes virtual

Updated: 17 hours ago
The National Museum of the Great Lakes is trying to raise $200,000 in their virtual H2Oh fundraiser, and there are plenty of incentives to help out.