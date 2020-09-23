TPD conducts “Operation Clear Track” rail safety program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s Rail Safety Week nationwide, and Toledo Police Department is partnering with Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver for their 4th annual “Operation Clear Track” -- which has already seen some unfortunate local examples.

“This week alone, we’ve had 2 accidents involving trains where there were injuries in Toledo," says Sgt. Tom LaForge with TPD’s Traffic Division.

According to Operation Lifesaver, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours in the U.S. -- and as sobering as that is, it’s a marked improvement since the program began. “Back in 1972, there were 12,000 collisions total,” says Sgt. LaForge. “That was reduced to 2200 in 2018 -- an 82% reduction, so education is working.”

Despite the promising trend, swerving around gates or simply trying to beat the train leads to well over 2000 deaths and injuries annually -- including two people losing their lives at the Holland-Sylvania crossing this past June. Last year, Ohio had the 9th-most car-train collisions in the country, and 11th most railroad trespassing incidents.

Sgt. LaForge adds that “driving around closed railroad gates is a misdemeanor of the 4th degree, so you could face jail time as it is an arrestable offense.” That would carry a maximum sentence of 30 days and a $250 fine in the Buckeye State.

You may already have seen officers posted at crossings throughout the city this week -- though instead of citations, TPD is opting for the more informative approach.

“We’ll be watching for pedestrians, bike riders, trespassers and vehicles either racing through or driving around gates,” says Sgt. LaForge. “If we do catch you over these next few days, we’re not going to cite you. We’re going to give you an informational pamphlet with stats and safety tips for the next time you cross the tracks.”

