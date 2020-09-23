UT athletics hosts virtual 50/50 raffle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UT’s Glass Bowl, like so many other sports venues sits silent this fall. With no fall Rocket action, fans are left disappointed, and the school’s athletic department without a large source of revenue.

This month UT is trying a new spin on a tried and true money-raising method - a virtual 50/50 raffle.

“There’s so many people we’ve given a chance, you know there’s so many people that wouldn’t necessarily be able to come to college or be able to afford it, it’s amazing what our athletic department is able to provide as far as these kids are given," said Associate UT Athletic Director Josh Dittman.

For over 50 years UT’s athletic department has worked for hand in hand with the Downtown Coaches Association, a non-profit group. The DCA assists UT Athletics by creating ways to fund its teams, with It’s most successful being: 50-50 cash raffles.

“All of that money goes towards all of our budgetary needs whether it be scholarship assistance, training, academic needs, anything like that that goes to our overall budget, they help impact,” said Dittman.

Without Rocket Football this fall, university athletics has moved its raffle online. The first digital raffle took place last month. UT employee Sunday Griffith decided to test her luck virtually.

“Medical bills just started coming in for my chemo treatments and I saw that there was the raffle, and it was about $2,800 dollars, so I thought I might as well put in 20 bucks and see what happens," said Sunday Griffith.

Sunday is the Director of Enrollment Research and Planning for UT as well as a wife and mother battling Cancer.

Sunday Griffith stands surrounded by her husband and two daughters, Ada and Ella. (Jack Bassett)

While In the midst of treatment... She won.

“I went and got a coworker and she came over and verified and she said yeah I think you won, so I called the athletic department and said yeah I think I won, and they said yes you did!!!”said Sunday Griffith.

That Athletic Department raffle raised nearly 25 thousand dollars with almost half going to Sunday! She plans to use the money to help pay her medical expenses. Sunday did admit she did treat herself to a pair of Airpods as well.

UT’s next raffle ends Friday with the pot already nearing 13 thousand dollars.

“That’s why I thought putting in 20 dollars… you know if I lose it’s not a big deal because I love the University of Toledo and the Athletic Department," said Sunday Griffith.

Sunday shared that she will undergo surgery and then radiation treatments in November.

You can sign up for this Friday’s 50/50 drawing by clicking on the link here.

