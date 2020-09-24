Advertisement

Air filtration systems in high demand as pandemic stretches into winter

With outdoor activities becoming less practical in colder weather, home and business owners are turning to an indoor solution.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the country has battled the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this summer, public health officials have frequently recommending spending more time outdoors, where the virus has a lower chance of spreading from person-to-person. But with the colder winter months ahead, taking things outdoors will become less and less practical. To prepare, many have begun looking into air filtration systems to protect against the indoor spread of COVID-19. Area businesses, medical offices, schools, churches, airlines, and municipal buildings are doing the same.

A lot of them are installing an air filtration system that uses a technology called Needlepoint Bi-polar Ionization. This is an air cleaning system that is attached to your existing HVAC equipment.

“It puts positive and negative ions in the air which flow through your ductwork into the space," explains Todd Kocsis from Campbell Inc.. "The ions remove the hydrogen particles that would encapsulate COVID.” Kocsis says the system also removes other bacterias and odors. This process he says makes the virus inactive.

The systems are so in demand that Kocsis says it accounts for 90% of their installations at this point. The cost is roughly $12-hundred for a home and around $60 thousand for an average-sized school. But the size of the building has a significant impact on the cost.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Uncertainty for Davis-Besse nuclear power plant as Ohio AG files suit

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Uncertainty for Davis Besse nuclear power plant as Attorney General files suit

Agriculture

Apple farmers worried as unusual weather leads to crop shortage

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Apple trees are sparse this year, due to unusual weather temperatures. Without the normal crop size, Holland’s MacQueen Orchard is adapting this fall.

News

Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer.Operation Surprise Attack is asking teachers, kids and churches to help write letters to make sure sick kids know they are not fighting alone.

News

Human trafficking takes center stage at University of Toledo this week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Erica Murphy
UT is hosting a three-day virtual conference on the issue.

Latest News

News

- Air Filter Systems That Help Eliminate COVID

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Some Air Filter Systems help to eliminate COVID in the air and on most surfaces.

News

Police: Resource officer used Taser on woman who refused to wear mask, leave Ohio middle school football game

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Logan Police Department said School Resource Officer Chris Smith was working a seventh and eighth grade football game at Logan High School on Wednesday evening.

News

Elevated COVID-levels detected in east Lucas Co. wastewater

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Water tested at the Oregon plant shows roughly five times the viral load of Toledo’s, and increased by nearly 11% between September 7 and September 13.

News

Toledo Humane Society holds virtual PawVilion

Updated: 5 hours ago
PawVilion is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Toledo Area Humane Society. They're hoping to raise $200,000.

Crime

Juvenile charged in early Thursday morning robbery

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The robbery happened around 4 a.m. on Upton.

Crime

Toledo woman stabs man with knife, arrested for domestic violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Angel Ivory was arrested after a short pursuit.