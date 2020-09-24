Air filtration systems in high demand as pandemic stretches into winter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the country has battled the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this summer, public health officials have frequently recommending spending more time outdoors, where the virus has a lower chance of spreading from person-to-person. But with the colder winter months ahead, taking things outdoors will become less and less practical. To prepare, many have begun looking into air filtration systems to protect against the indoor spread of COVID-19. Area businesses, medical offices, schools, churches, airlines, and municipal buildings are doing the same.

A lot of them are installing an air filtration system that uses a technology called Needlepoint Bi-polar Ionization. This is an air cleaning system that is attached to your existing HVAC equipment.

“It puts positive and negative ions in the air which flow through your ductwork into the space," explains Todd Kocsis from Campbell Inc.. "The ions remove the hydrogen particles that would encapsulate COVID.” Kocsis says the system also removes other bacterias and odors. This process he says makes the virus inactive.

The systems are so in demand that Kocsis says it accounts for 90% of their installations at this point. The cost is roughly $12-hundred for a home and around $60 thousand for an average-sized school. But the size of the building has a significant impact on the cost.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.