Advertisement

AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.
In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Pac-12 on Thursday set a Nov. 6 start date for a six-game football regular season, following the Big Ten in overturning its August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about playing through the pandemic.

The conference’s CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The men’s and women’s basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA’s recently announced opening date.

The football championship game will be held on Dec. 18.

The Pac-12 said its decision to restart sports is subject to approval from state and local public health officials. No fans will be permitted at Pac-12 sporting events taking place on campus, the conference said.

“From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams.”

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

News

Uncertainty for Davis-Besse nuclear power plant as Ohio AG files suit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Uncertainty for Davis Besse nuclear power plant as Attorney General files suit

Agriculture

Apple farmers worried as unusual weather leads to crop shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Apple trees are sparse this year, due to unusual weather temperatures. Without the normal crop size, Holland’s MacQueen Orchard is adapting this fall.

National

Powerful Vatican Cardinal Becciu resigns amid scandal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Vatican provided no details on why Pope Francis accepted Becciu’s resignation in a statement late Thursday.

Latest News

News

Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer.Operation Surprise Attack is asking teachers, kids and churches to help write letters to make sure sick kids know they are not fighting alone.

News

Air filtration systems in high demand as pandemic stretches into winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
With outdoor activities becoming less practical in colder weather, home and business owners are turning to an indoor solution.

News

Human trafficking takes center stage at University of Toledo this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
UT is hosting a three-day virtual conference on the issue.

News

- Air Filter Systems That Help Eliminate COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some Air Filter Systems help to eliminate COVID in the air and on most surfaces.

Your Vote

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

Your Vote

McConnell, Pelosi dispute Trump, vow peaceful power transfer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AAMER MADHANI and KEVIN FREKING
Congressional Republicans pushed back Thursday after President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.