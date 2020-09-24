City of Toledo seeking contractors to help with lead paint abatement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Contractors wanted! That’s the message the city of Toledo and landlords want to get out.

As the city receives $5.7 million dollars in a federal HUD grant money to remediate lead paint hazards in city houses, it comes up against a challenge. According to the Toledo Department of Neighborhoods and area landlords, there aren’t enough contractors who are willing and qualified to do the work.

There are some 30 area contractors in Lucas County who are certified, but according to Jeff Savage, who owns Toledo Transformations, there three or four contractors who actively participate in the lead abatement program. Savage says the city of Toledo is great to work with but says strict federal guidelines on becoming and working as a lead contractor discourage them from getting into the business.

As a result, there are millions of dollars worth of grant money to be used to fix the problem and a backlog in the work because of the lack of available contractors.

The City Department of Neighborhoods says it will work with contractors to help them walk through the licensing process and encourages anyone interested to contact them.

