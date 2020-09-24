Advertisement

Elevated COVID-levels detected in east Lucas Co. wastewater

Water tested at the Oregon plant showing roughly five times the viral load of Toledo’s.
The Wastewater Treatment Facility in Burlington, Vt.
The Wastewater Treatment Facility in Burlington, Vt.(WCAX)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eastern Lucas County may be having an outbreak of coronavirus, judging by testing of the region’s wastewater.

Water tested at the Oregon plant shows roughly five times the viral load of Toledo’s, and increased by nearly 11% between September 7 and September 13.

It’s part of a new effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, using a network across Ohio to study wastewater samples, looking for the presence of fragments from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The increase of fragments may be an early indicator that cases of COVID-19 in the community may intensify for residents in the plant’s catchment area, including: Harbor View, Northwood, Oregon, Jerusalem Township, and Lake Township.

The Toledo-Lucas County health department said these communities should be on alert and to continue to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings, and good hand-washing to limit COVID-19 exposures and infections.

TLCHD is alerting healthcare providers, nursing homes, and other shared-living facilities to be aware of a potential increase in cases. TLCHD encourages everyone to continue adhering to preventative efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19 including: social distancing, wear face coverings, and frequent hand-washing.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo Humane Society holds virtual PawVilion

Updated: 2 hours ago
PawVilion is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Toledo Area Humane Society. They're hoping to raise $200,000.

Crime

Juvenile charged in early Thursday morning robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The robbery happened around 4 a.m. on Upton.

Crime

Toledo woman stabs man with knife, arrested for domestic violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Angel Ivory was arrested after a short pursuit.

News

Washington Local Schools Serves 100,000 meals

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Viral photo leads to Sylvania Schools employee quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The photo shows the employee not wearing a mask at President Trump's rally in Swanton.

News

City of Toledo seeking contractors to help with lead paint abatement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
As the city receives $5.7 million dollars in federal HUD grant money to remediate lead paint hazards, it comes up against a challenge -- there aren’t enough contractors to do the work.

News

Ballots being sent to Michigan voters starting today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Ballots can still be requested.

News

What has to happen in order for more schools to adopt in person learning five days a week?

Updated: 16 hours ago
What has to happen in order for more schools to adopt in person learning five days a week?

News

Fire destroys home in mobile home park on Nebraska Ave.

Updated: 17 hours ago
Fire crews put out a fire on the 3000 block of Nebraska Avenue, where a mobile home in the Bel Aire Mobile Court caught fire.

News

What will it take for schools to increase in-person learning?

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Depending on which school district or private school you or someone in your family lives in or attends, classes have been in session for two to seven weeks. Several districts have modified their learning models during that time.