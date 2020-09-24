Elevated COVID-levels detected in east Lucas Co. wastewater

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eastern Lucas County may be having an outbreak of coronavirus, judging by testing of the region’s wastewater.

Water tested at the Oregon plant shows roughly five times the viral load of Toledo’s, and increased by nearly 11% between September 7 and September 13.

It’s part of a new effort to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, using a network across Ohio to study wastewater samples, looking for the presence of fragments from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The increase of fragments may be an early indicator that cases of COVID-19 in the community may intensify for residents in the plant’s catchment area, including: Harbor View, Northwood, Oregon, Jerusalem Township, and Lake Township.

The Toledo-Lucas County health department said these communities should be on alert and to continue to practice social distancing, wearing face coverings, and good hand-washing to limit COVID-19 exposures and infections.

TLCHD is alerting healthcare providers, nursing homes, and other shared-living facilities to be aware of a potential increase in cases. TLCHD encourages everyone to continue adhering to preventative efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19 including: social distancing, wear face coverings, and frequent hand-washing.

