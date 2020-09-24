Fire destroys home in mobile home park on Nebraska Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews put out a fire on the 3000 block of Nebraska Avenue Wednesday night, where a mobile home in the Bel Aire Mobile Court has caught fire.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, the home was fully engulfed hen they arrived.

The home is occupied, but no one was inside at the time.

Two dogs are believed to have died in the fire, and the home is destroyed.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.