Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 6-year-old Kaylee Turney is battling stage 4 Neuroblastoma. She was diagnosed in 2016.

Her dad says she’s taken every battle like a champ.

“She’s always telling us, its just a little thing Mommy Daddy, it will be ok, we will get rid of it, she doesn’t fear the cancer she just knows she will get rid of it,” Lee Turney said.

Kaylee is currently being treated for a brain tumor. Soon she will undergo intense radiation.

“It’s come back again in her head again, but she is a fighter, she’s strong, and she will get through it .”

Operation Surprise Attack wants to make sure Kaylee knows she’s not fighting alone. The non-profit organization is asking teachers, students, kids, and churches to flood Kaylee’s mailbox with letters and cards of hope.

“The card launch is going to be really exciting for her to open up her own mail, just any kind of surprise puts a smile on her face. She’s always happy, energetic, even when she’s going through a hard time.”

You can send a card to:

Kaylee Turney

PO BOX 381

Fayette, Ohio 43521

You can also find more information at the Operation Surprise Attack Facebook page

