Juvenile charged in early Thursday morning robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A juvenile was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly robbed a carryout in Toledo.

Toledo Police were called to a robbery in the 3700 block of Upton around 4:10 a.m. The carryout employee told police three Black males with firearms robbed the business of an undetermined amount of cash and fled in an unknown direction.

Police in the area located a juvenile who matched the description and was later positively identified by the store employee. The 14-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

The investigation continues as the other two suspects are still unknown at this time.

There were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.