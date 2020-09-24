Advertisement

Ottawa River project aims to restore 15 acres of native habitat

Invasive species removal, erosion control are top priorities
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just two summers ago that a 25-year no-contact advisory was lifted for an 8-mile stretch of the Ottawa River. By this time next year, 15 acres of habitat will be restored along the riverbanks just south of Central Avenue.

“Ottawa Hills has really come a long way in the past few years, and they’ve taken an interest toward being more environmentally conscious,” says Alexis Sakas from The Nature Conservancy. “The village decided to work with us over at The Nature Conservancy to really strategize what they could do, so we’ve worked together to create an environmental strategic plan.”

Ottawa Hills High School students started the ball rolling last year, removing invasive species like bamboo and honeysuckle -- and now, the generation that grew up unable to swim in these waters will be partially responsible for the restoration.

“They’re in a special place here where they’ve got the Ottawa River running straight through the community," says Sakas. “We’ve had high-schoolers out even just sampling for fish and invertebrates, so it’s been cool to see them getting excited about what they’re seeing in the stream.”

Today, crews were out cutting down stands of bamboo, which can sap a lot of nutrients from native plants. “There are some other species of concern in here that are aggressive and turning this into sort of a monoculture,” Sakas explains, “where you just don’t have much diversity with the way these species take over. It becomes kind of a barren landscape, where this bamboo for instance will grow so thick that nothing else can really make use of the habitat as far as birds or invertebrates.”

Nutrient runoff from agriculture upstream is one concern -- erosion is another. “We are seeing some erosion back through this stretch, so plantings will be focused to help stabilize those banks. With how dry it’s been, we’ll be able to get in and do some good planting, then those will be able to handle the energy as water comes rushing down through the watershed.”

Through an EPA grant, The Nature Conservancy hopes to start replacing diseased ash and elm trees here -- along with other native shrubs and grasses -- by the month of March.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toledo man is accused of threatening Target employees

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo man is accused of threatening Target employees.

Environment

Ottawa River project aims to restore 15 acres of native habitat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The project aims to curb erosion and restore native plant species over invasive ones along the riverbanks just south of Central Avenue, flowing through Ottawa Hills.

News

Uncertainty for Davis-Besse nuclear power plant as Ohio AG files suit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Uncertainty for Davis Besse nuclear power plant as Attorney General files suit

Agriculture

Apple farmers worried as unusual weather leads to crop shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Apple trees are sparse this year, due to unusual weather temperatures. Without the normal crop size, Holland’s MacQueen Orchard is adapting this fall.

Latest News

News

Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Group hopes to send cards to little girl fighting cancer.Operation Surprise Attack is asking teachers, kids and churches to help write letters to make sure sick kids know they are not fighting alone.

News

Air filtration systems in high demand as pandemic stretches into winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
With outdoor activities becoming less practical in colder weather, home and business owners are turning to an indoor solution.

News

Human trafficking takes center stage at University of Toledo this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
UT is hosting a three-day virtual conference on the issue.

News

- Air Filter Systems That Help Eliminate COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
Some Air Filter Systems help to eliminate COVID in the air and on most surfaces.

News

Police: Resource officer used Taser on woman who refused to wear mask, leave Ohio middle school football game

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Logan Police Department said School Resource Officer Chris Smith was working a seventh and eighth grade football game at Logan High School on Wednesday evening.

News

Elevated COVID-levels detected in east Lucas Co. wastewater

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Gustafson
Water tested at the Oregon plant shows roughly five times the viral load of Toledo’s, and increased by nearly 11% between September 7 and September 13.