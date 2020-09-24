September 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy early today with more sunshine coming late. Highs will be around 80. Tonight will be clear and nice with a low in the middle 50s. Friday will be sunny with a high in the low 80s. The weekend will turn very warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s. Rain is more likely on Monday and Tuesday. Highs next week will only reach the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.