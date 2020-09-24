Advertisement

September 24th Weather Forecast

Warm, Sunny & Humid
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy early today with more sunshine coming late. Highs will be around 80. Tonight will be clear and nice with a low in the middle 50s. Friday will be sunny with a high in the low 80s. The weekend will turn very warm and humid with highs in the middle 80s. Rain is more likely on Monday and Tuesday. Highs next week will only reach the 50s and 60s.

