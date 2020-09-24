Toledo woman stabs man with knife, arrested for domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday evening in east Toledo.

Toledo Police were called to the 300 block of Fassett around 7:40 p.m. for a domestic dispute. According to police reports, Angel Ivory, 25, stabbed Titus Jones, 30, in his side with a 4-inch knife.

After a pursuit and search of the area, TPD crews located and arrested Ivory.

