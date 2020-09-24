Viral photo leads to Sylvania Schools employee quarantine

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A photo that’s made the rounds on social media is causing some concern at Sylvania Schools.

On Monday, a Sylvania Schools employee attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport. In the viral picture, the employee can be seen not wearing a mask.

That’s caused some concern among teachers, parents, and students within the school where that person works.

“I will tell you as a result of some recent information that has come to our attention, we have practiced what our district protocol has been since the beginning of the school year,” Sylvania Schools superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley said. “When we are informed or have evidence of this type of matter, we ask our individual students or employees to isolate in order to protect the safety and well being of our students.”

That Sylvania Schools employee will now quarantine for ten days.

