Advertisement

Viral photo leads to Sylvania Schools employee quarantine

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A photo that’s made the rounds on social media is causing some concern at Sylvania Schools.

On Monday, a Sylvania Schools employee attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Toledo Express Airport. In the viral picture, the employee can be seen not wearing a mask.

That’s caused some concern among teachers, parents, and students within the school where that person works.

“I will tell you as a result of some recent information that has come to our attention, we have practiced what our district protocol has been since the beginning of the school year,” Sylvania Schools superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley said. “When we are informed or have evidence of this type of matter, we ask our individual students or employees to isolate in order to protect the safety and well being of our students.”

That Sylvania Schools employee will now quarantine for ten days.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.

Coronavirus

Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Fauci says Sen. Paul has repeatedly misconstrued facts about the pandemic.

National

200,000 dead as Trump vilifies science, prioritizes politics

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By JASON DEAREN
Over the past six months, the Trump administration has prioritized politics over science at key moments, refusing to follow expert advice that might have contained the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the disease it causes.