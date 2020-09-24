Advertisement

What will it take for schools to increase in-person learning?

Sylvania Schools superintendent speaks to 13abc about what has to take place in order for more in person learning to happen.
Sylvania Schools superintendent speaks to 13abc about what has to take place in order for more in person learning to happen.
By Justin Feldkamp
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Depending on which school district or private school you or someone in your family lives in or attends, classes have been in session for two to seven weeks. Several districts have modified their learning models during that time.

On Monday, Springfield schools moved from remote learning to a hybrid model. Beginning Tuesday, September 29th, students with last names beginning with the letters A-L should arrive back to their classrooms. Students with last names beginning with the letters M-Z should return on September 30th. They will be in person for two days a week and remote the other three. This model will be in use at least through the month of October.

Washington Local is using a hybrid model for grades K-3. Grades 4-6 will join them next week. Beginning October 5th, K-6 will be in school four days a week. Junior High and high school students will remain in remote through October 23rd.

Elsewhere, Ottawa Hills schools are all in-person, five days a week.

Maumee’s K-12 students will begin five days a week starting October 5th.

Oregon is transitioning as well. K-6 return five days a week starting October 19th. Then on November 2nd grades 7-12 return five days a week in person.

Currently Perrysburg schools' grades K-6 are in person 4 days a week. Grades 7-12 are two days a week in person.

Sylvania schools is operating under it’s yellow plan, a hybrid model that has grades K-5 in person two days a week.

Anthony Wayne schools superintendent Jim Fritz said, “The Anthony Wayne Local Schools (AWLS) is currently using the hybrid schedule to maximize student and staff safety during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The District continues to monitor both local and State data on the positivity rates and community spread of COVID-19. Currently, the Lucas County Health Department has recommended that all Districts use a remote schedule. According to the CDC indicators for the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in schools, AWLS has a moderate to higher risk of transmission in schools based on current data. If the positivity rate continues to go down, these indicators will allow Districts to switch from a hybrid to an all-in schedule. Ultimately, student and staff safety must be our first priority.”

