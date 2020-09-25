Advertisement

Cleveland Browns’ stadium cited for breaking coronavirus alcohol sales rule

FirstEnergy Stadium received an administrative citation for after hours sale on Sept. 17
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WTVG) - FirstEnergy Stadium received an administrative citation for after hours sale on September 17, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) announced Friday.  

Agents received a citizen complaint alleging the stadium liquor permit holder was not operating in compliance with the restricted hours of sale, serving alcohol after 10 p.m., during the Cleveland Browns' 35-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on the NFL’s Thursday night game that week.

Locally, Lust Gentleman’s Club in Toledo also received a citation for after hours sale, as well as an improper conduct citation.

According to OIU, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on an unspecified date, agents observed the bartender serving and selling alcoholic beverages and patrons consuming alcoholic beverages. Agents purchased an alcoholic beverage at 11:49 p.m. Female dancers were observed on the stage performing for customers, in close contact with patrons.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

