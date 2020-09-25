Advertisement

COVIDbot: Robots being developed to filter air, contact trace in effort to fight coronavirus

Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Technology firm Inxite 360 showed off what they think could be the future of disease prevention at the University of Toledo clinic Thursday.

The company says the robots filter the air, dispense hand sanitizer, disinfect surfaces and can detect a person’s temperature - all fundamental components of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The goal would be for companies to buy the robots for work sites, perhaps roaming sports venues and concert arenas.

In the future, they may even be able to utilize a ‘check-in’ system, which could allow them to assist with contact tracing.

