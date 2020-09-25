Advertisement

Gibson sentenced in Charles Lake murder

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced to 18 years to life for his role in the September 2019 murder of Charles Lake.

Stephon Gibson, 26, entered a guilty plea earlier this week. He was sentenced on charges of murder with a firearm specification and participation in a criminal gang.

Gibson shot and killed Lake outside of his car on Sept. 25, 2019, in the 500 block of Elmdale Ct.

Another man charged in the murder, Shaquille Hardiman, 26, entered a guilty plea to lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification. He was charged with murder and felonious assault.

Hardiman will be sentenced on Oct. 28.

