Home owner frustrated by home repairs delayed for 50 days

[Note: 13abc was at Andra’s house Friday, September 25, to see if the company would show up. They did arrive between 9:15 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Seven workers were seen on the property.

Andra said, “If they didn’t know you were going to be here I don’t know if they would have showed up. My fingers are crossed that [13abc] been able to assist me in getting some action done.”]

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Debbie Andras hired Thompson Construction and Concrete LLC to complete some home renovation projects on August 4th. Fifty days later the work inside and outside her house is incomplete but the company says there are reasons why.

Andra said, “My frustration is extreme. I can’t sleep. I haven’t been able to sleep in my bedroom or take a shower in a month.”

Two bathrooms are being renovated. A kitchen ceiling is being replaced. A home security camera system is being installed and light fixtures are being updated. Andra said only one of the new lights was installed correctly. The rest of the projects have not yet been completed. The company says it’s because when they begin a project they come across underlying problems that need to be fixed. Additionally, the owner is changing her mind on what types of materials she wants installed.

13abc called the company and spoke to the owner. Do you guys have intention to finish the work, we asked?

“Yes we do,” said a man who Andra said was named Anthony.

“I really apologize because she knows I came over there in the night to give her a toilet because [Anthony’s employees] had left her without a toilet.”

13abc then contacted the person in charge of fixing up Andra’s house, a man whose name is Darrell according to Andra.

“I’m not even charging Miss Debbie one fourth of what I normally charge. We keep records so we have those. No one is trying to do anything wrong to miss Debbie. I’m going to be there tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. to finish the job.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.