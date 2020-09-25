Sir Maejor Page arrested, home raided by law enforcement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sources have told 13abc that various law enforcement agencies have arrested Tyree Conyers-Page, also known as Sir Maejor Page, after raiding a home Friday morning.

The FBI, Toledo Police, and other authorities were at the house in the 2000 block of Glenwood at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Tyree Conyers-Page, also known as Sir Maejor Page, in a booking photo from a 2019 arrest. (WTVG)

Conyers-Page has been placed under arrest, but the charges are not known at this time. According to sources, Conyers-Page is still in the home with authorities. This is an ongoing investigation, and more details are expected to be released later Friday.

Sir Maejor Page house is raided by FBI Posted by 13abc on Friday, September 25, 2020

On his Facebook page, Conyers-Page describes himself as an activist and has most recently been involved with a group called Hi Frequency Ohio, which led some protests in the Toledo area after the death of George Floyd. According to records, the home raided was purchased by Hi Frequency Ohio in August 2020 for $112,000.

