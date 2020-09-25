Advertisement

MAC football returns to the field in November

(WTVG)
By Ryan Gustafson
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The MAC is back. For football, at least.

After postponing their season until the spring amid coronavirus concern in August, the Mid-American Conference announced on Friday that its 2020 football season will begin on Wednesday, November 4.

The league’s 12 schools will play a six-game schedule, followed by the MAC Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit on December 18 or 19.

A complete 2020 MAC Football schedule and other details with respect to the season will be announced at a later date.

“I am pleased to inform our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, that the Mid-American Conference will resume the fall football season,” said Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher. “Our decisions, in August and again today, have been guided by an overriding concern for the well-being of the student-athletes, institutions, and the community at large. Our medical advisory group, presidents, directors of athletics, and others, have worked hard to develop a plan that provides the opportunity for student-athletes to compete. We will be diligent in monitoring the dynamic health environment across the Conference footprint and the country."

There will be no general public attendance or tailgating at MAC football games. Marching Band, Dance, Cheer and Spirit Squads at football games will be guided by Conference protocols at institutional discretion consistent with public health guidance.

”The Conference will implement a COVID-19 testing program requiring four antigen tests per week with all positive tests needing confirmation with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. Any student athlete with a positive test will enter a cardiac screening protocol. The MAC’s approved COVID-19 testing protocols, including four tests per week, will begin Monday, Oct. 5."

All other fall sports such as women’s volleyball, soccer and cross country will be played next spring. Schedules for those sports will be announced at a later date.

“We’re pleased with the progress we’ve made with our Rocket Restart plan,” said UToledo Interim President Gregory Postel. “The health and safety of our entire campus community remain a top priority, and we believe we now have the appropriate precautionary measures in place to safely resume football."

