Man wanted after allegedly stabbing woman

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman Thursday night.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Warsaw around 10:10 p.m., where they found the victim, a 39-year-old woman. She was suffering from lacerations to her arm and shoulder, which she said were caused when the suspect, Brian Kennedy, 52, stabbed her.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, which are described as non-life threatening.

A warrant was issued for Kennedy’s arrest. He’s being charged with felonious assault.

