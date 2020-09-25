Metroparks Meetup: Gaining “Momentum” at Middlegrounds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - From manmade installations to natural wonders, art is all around us -- and this month, Metroparks Toledo is partnering with The Arts Commission to showcase both during the Momentum Festival downtown.

“For the Momentum Festival 2020, we took a two-tiered approach: virtual and discoverable content,” says festival manager Crystal Phelps. “We have a bunch of great partners, including the Metroparks. We do have to constantly stay nimble, and be ready to deal with whatever comes at us this year.”

As with all events this year, Momentum Festival will look a little different -- but officials are embracing the change.

“There’s no reason why we should just give up the ship and cancel [the event],” says Matt Killam, chief of community outreach and experiences for the Metroparks. “The Arts Commission asked many leaders to gather and find something for the community to wrap their arms around, something positive to engage in... and we’re thrilled to be able to bring people out into public spaces in a new way.”

Middlegrounds Metropark will feature a scavenger hunt as part of the month-long festival stretching throughout the city.

“For the scavenger hunt here, you can check off a list of things,” says Phelps, “including different types of wildflowers, types of trees, signage, and learn more about the ecology here along the riverfront downtown.”

Any visitor to Toledo Botanical Garden will know that this is certainly not the first time that Toledo art has been featured in the parks. “[The garden] actually includes works from our ‘Art in Public Places’ permanent collection,” says Phelps, “which you can go visit and check off on our overall scavenger hunt, which we have a downloadable map for as well as a guidebook.”

Killam adds that Art in Public Places is “a tremendous part of culture, wayfinding, placemaking and celebrating.”

A celebration of certainty in uncertain times -- something we could all use to paint an inspiring picture of the Glass City. “Being able to experience all these senses -- the sights, the sounds, the colors,” offers Phelps, “it’s inspirational not only for artists, but for attendees as well.”

With Manhattan Marsh Preserve opening soon, the organization’s goal to have a park within 5 miles of every Lucas County resident will be fulfilled -- and Killam says this latest collaboration is another promise kept. “One of our promises is making parks that embody the people who live around it, what they want to do and see in it, so we need these partnerships and relationships to keep those conversations going.”

